2018 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 46,574 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Interior Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material Front Heated Sport Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Toyota Safety Sense C Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels w/Machined Accents Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

