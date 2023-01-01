Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

121,380 KM

Details

Ride Time

204-272-6161

LE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

121,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631346
  • Stock #: 23472
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC094875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Alpine White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,380 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

