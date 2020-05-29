Menu
$17,718

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE One Owner -HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE One Owner -HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$17,718

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,824KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5097149
  • Stock #: F2YM82
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5JC030572
Exterior Colour
Barcelona Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Equipped w/ Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam - Power Door Locks - Power Windows - Cruise Control - Air Conditioning, and much more! - This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-XXXX

204-888-2277

