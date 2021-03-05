Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

31,414 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

31,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6642341
  Stock #: F3V92V
  VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC075467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,414 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

