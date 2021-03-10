Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

16,583 KM

Details Description Features

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

SE

SE

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

16,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6794918
  • Stock #: F3WG85
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC994998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,583 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Distance Pacing

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

