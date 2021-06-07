Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

22,751 KM

$18,485

+ tax & licensing
$18,485

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE Heated Seats & Steering | Bluetooth

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE Heated Seats & Steering | Bluetooth

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$18,485

+ taxes & licensing

22,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7206050
  • Stock #: F41P7T
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1JC090316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F41P7T
  • Mileage 22,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!
Key Features:

- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Touch Display
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Mirrors
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

