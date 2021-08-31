Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

21,882 KM

Details Description Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Reverse Camera/LOW km

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Reverse Camera/LOW km

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

21,882KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7719655
  • Stock #: 25164
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXJC100230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,882 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * LOW km * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Find Toyota RELIABILITY in this SIMPLE and EFFICIENT 2019 Toyota Corolla LE. Nicely equipped with BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2017 RAM 1500 ST* 4x...
 36,204 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey R...
 104,648 KM
$13,498 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Impreza ...
 123,911 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory