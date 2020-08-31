Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Highlander

50,058 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE SE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE SE PACKAGE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5731737
  3. 5731737
  4. 5731737
  5. 5731737
  6. 5731737
  7. 5731737
  8. 5731737
  9. 5731737
  10. 5731737
  11. 5731737
  12. 5731737
  13. 5731737
  14. 5731737
  15. 5731737
  16. 5731737
  17. 5731737
  18. 5731737
  19. 5731737
  20. 5731737
  21. 5731737
  22. 5731737
  23. 5731737
  24. 5731737
  25. 5731737
  26. 5731737
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5731737
  • Stock #: F3BB4U
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH2JS532960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BB4U
  • Mileage 50,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Automatic High Beams
Power Tailgate
Lane Departure Alert
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Navigation
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Distance Pacing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2019 Toyota C-HR FWD
 27,290 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey E...
 80,614 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Passport ...
 17,289 KM
$40,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory