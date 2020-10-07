Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

10,600 KM

Details

$48,540

+ tax & licensing
$48,540

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

2018 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5845497
$48,540

+ taxes & licensing

10,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5845497
  • Stock #: F3M8PW
  • VIN: 5TDDGRFH4JS046752

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3M8PW
  • Mileage 10,600 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Satellite
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
12 Speakers
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
multifunctional steering wheel controls
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
8" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

