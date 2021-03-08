Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

29,400 KM

Details Description Features

$39,499

+ tax & licensing
$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE Leather! Mint Condition!

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE Leather! Mint Condition!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

29,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6665885
  Stock #: F3V48K
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH5JS894815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3V48K
  • Mileage 29,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof! Navigation! Bluetooth! Power Seat! Does pride of ownership from the previous owner matter to you? If so this is the SUV for you!
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Distance Pacing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

