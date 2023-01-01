2018 Toyota RAV4

$35,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 8 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10085097

10085097 Stock #: F53V1W

F53V1W VIN: JTMRJREV1JD204104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 56,825 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 56 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control 3.542 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960 lbs) Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system, EV mode, ECO mod... 420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer glove box 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: shark fin type antenna, 6.1" display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free Additional Features Driver memory A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor RAV4 HYBRID XLE PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Monitor, Power Back Door, XLE Badging, Scuff Plates, Power Moonroof, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Chrome Inner Door Handles Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.