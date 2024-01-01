Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

65,458 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Limited Low Kms | Loaded!

11948343

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Used
65,458KM
VIN 2T3DFREV3JW800605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Seating

Driver Seat Memory System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Capability
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

USB Audio input
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
gate type shifter and transmission cooler
power driver cushion height
power driver lumbar support
power driver recline
power driver seat fore/aft
passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
JBL Synthesis Audio System
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
7" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
11 speakers in 7 locations

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota RAV4