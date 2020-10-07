Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

26,491 KM

Details Description Features

$29,091

+ tax & licensing
$29,091

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$29,091

+ taxes & licensing

26,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010605
  • Stock #: F3N7G9
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV0JW750218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3N7G9
  • Mileage 26,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 47719 kilometers below market average! Magnetic Gray 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitors, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

