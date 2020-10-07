Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

38,860 KM

Details Description Features

$29,591

+ tax & licensing
$29,591

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 6193773
$29,591

+ taxes & licensing

38,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6193773
  • Stock #: F3N81A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV4JW764073

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3N81A
  • Mileage 38,860 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

