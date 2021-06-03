2018 Toyota RAV4

Sale $28,492 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 1 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7166885

7166885 Stock #: F41J9T

F41J9T VIN: JTMRJREV1JD253433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F41J9T

Mileage 41,113 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Cloth Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Distance Pacing Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.