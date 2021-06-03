Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

41,113 KM

Details Description Features

$28,492

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,492

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE Hybrid Sunroof, Steering Assist, Heated steering wheel, Heated seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE Hybrid Sunroof, Steering Assist, Heated steering wheel, Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 7166885
  2. 7166885
  3. 7166885
  4. 7166885
  5. 7166885
  6. 7166885
  7. 7166885
  8. 7166885
  9. 7166885
  10. 7166885
  11. 7166885
  12. 7166885
  13. 7166885
  14. 7166885
  15. 7166885
  16. 7166885
  17. 7166885
  18. 7166885
  19. 7166885
  20. 7166885
  21. 7166885
  22. 7166885
  23. 7166885
  24. 7166885
Contact Seller
Sale

$28,492

+ taxes & licensing

41,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7166885
  • Stock #: F41J9T
  • VIN: JTMRJREV1JD253433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F41J9T
  • Mileage 41,113 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2018 Nissan Rogue Mi...
 23,845 KM
$28,491 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 38,617 KM
$15,791 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra S...
 76,004 KM
$12,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory