2018 Toyota RAV4

23,807 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Hybrid SE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

23,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7179995
  • Stock #: F429BW
  • VIN: JTMJJREV8JD223696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,807 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Power Lift Gates
CVT Transmission
Bluetooth Capability
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna
phonebook an

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

