2018 Toyota RAV4

59,640 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE | Toyota Safety Sense | Sunroof | Power Liftgate |

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE | Toyota Safety Sense | Sunroof | Power Liftgate |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7271816
  • Stock #: F3XMK5
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV7JW771485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

