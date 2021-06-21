Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

64,288 KM

Details Description Features

$27,904

+ tax & licensing
$27,904

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$27,904

+ taxes & licensing

64,288KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7357865
  Stock #: F421NE
  VIN: 2T3RFREV0JW791478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F421NE
  • Mileage 64,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD Galactic Aqua Mica

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, M17-Black Fabric, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen, RAV4 XLE Grade, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

