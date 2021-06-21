2018 Toyota RAV4

$22,587 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 9 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7423595

7423595 Stock #: F44UD3

F44UD3 VIN: 2T3ZFREV2JW489092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

