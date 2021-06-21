2018 Toyota RAV4

$26,300 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7446377

7446377 Stock #: F452YM

F452YM VIN: 2T3BFREV7JW837924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 48,006 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Floor mats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Front Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Distance Pacing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.