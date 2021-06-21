Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

48,006 KM

$26,300

+ tax & licensing
$26,300

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$26,300

+ taxes & licensing

48,006KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7446377
  Stock #: F452YM
  VIN: 2T3BFREV7JW837924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,006 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Floor mats
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing

