2018 Toyota RAV4

35,348 KM

Details Description Features

$32,492

+ tax & licensing
$32,492

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD | Moonroof | Heated Seats

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD | Moonroof | Heated Seats

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$32,492

+ taxes & licensing

35,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7528100
  • Stock #: F45BRR
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV6JW709618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Bird's Eye View Camera
- Power Moonroof
- 7" Touch Infotainment Screen
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Power Driver's Seat with Memory

Safety Features

- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Automatic High Beams

and more!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Back-Up Camera
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
All Wheel Drive
woodgrain trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Brakes-ABS
Engine-6 Cyl-V6
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-3rd Row
Pedals-Adjustable

