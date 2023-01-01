2018 Toyota RAV4

Sale $33,499 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 4 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9482028

9482028 Stock #: F4V1DB

F4V1DB VIN: 2T3RFREV5JW830999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4V1DB

Mileage 39,425 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single Exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank 4.071 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel exh... Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission RAV4 XLE Grade All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.