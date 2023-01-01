Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,899

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE+

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1680821484
  2. 1680821491
  3. 1680821498
  4. 1680821506
  5. 1680821514
  6. 1680821522
  7. 1680821530
  8. 1680821538
  9. 1680821545
  10. 1680821553
  11. 1680821561
  12. 1680821570
  13. 1680821578
  14. 1680821587
  15. 1680821595
  16. 1680821605
  17. 1680821615
  18. 1680821624
  19. 1680821634
  20. 1680821644
  21. 1680821657
  22. 1680821667
  23. 1680821677
  24. 1680821685
  25. 1680821691
  26. 1680821699
  27. 1680821707
  28. 1680821714
  29. 1680821723
  30. 1680821730
  31. 1680821738
Contact Seller

$37,899

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9808552
  • Stock #: 1321
  • VIN: JTMRJREV3JD259234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1321
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN AND IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER 2018 TOYOTA RAV 4 HYBRID. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A GREAT VEHICLE FOR AROUND THE CITY TO SAVE ON FUEL THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOU. THIS VEHICLE HAS A AFTERMARKET COMMAND START THAT WAS PUT IN BY THE OLD OWNER FOR THOSE COOL WINTER DAYS. THE CARFAX ONLY SHOWS ONE SMALL ACCIDENT SO YOU CAN  BY WITH CONDIFDENCE. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 113,000 KM
$37,899 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 3500 4WD Cr...
 254,000 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 89,000 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory