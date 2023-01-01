$37,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,899
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid LE+
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$37,899
+ taxes & licensing
113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9808552
- Stock #: 1321
- VIN: JTMRJREV3JD259234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1321
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN AND IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER 2018 TOYOTA RAV 4 HYBRID. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A GREAT VEHICLE FOR AROUND THE CITY TO SAVE ON FUEL THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOU. THIS VEHICLE HAS A AFTERMARKET COMMAND START THAT WAS PUT IN BY THE OLD OWNER FOR THOSE COOL WINTER DAYS. THE CARFAX ONLY SHOWS ONE SMALL ACCIDENT SO YOU CAN BY WITH CONDIFDENCE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4