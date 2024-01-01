$46,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Toyota Sienna
LIMITED AWD WITH DVD
2018 Toyota Sienna
LIMITED AWD WITH DVD
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,750KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC2JS209297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Toyota Sienna Limited is more than just a minivan; it's a statement of luxury, versatility, and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance your family's driving experience. Whether you're navigating daily commutes, embarking on cross-country adventures, or simply running errands, the Sienna Limited is engineered to offer unmatched comfort and convenience. The Sienna Limited is equipped with three rows of seating, providing ample space for up to eight passengers. The versatile seating configuration includes reclining second-row captain's chairs and a removable third-row bench, allowing you to customize the interior to accommodate passengers or cargo as needed. The power sliding doors and a power liftgate add to the convenience, making entry and exit easy even in tight spaces.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Liftgate
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Sliding Doors
- Garage Door Transmitter
- Rear View Camera
- Pedestrian Detection
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Steering Assist
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Traction Control
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- Blu-Ray Player
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
- 10-Speaker
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
