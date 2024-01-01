Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>The 2018 Toyota Sienna Limited is more than just a minivan; its a statement of luxury, versatility, and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance your familys driving experience. Whether youre navigating daily commutes, embarking on cross-country adventures, or simply running errands, the Sienna Limited is engineered to offer unmatched comfort and convenience. The Sienna Limited is equipped with three rows of seating, providing ample space for up to eight passengers. The versatile seating configuration includes reclining second-row captains chairs and a removable third-row bench, allowing you to customize the interior to accommodate passengers or cargo as needed. The power sliding doors and a power liftgate add to the convenience, making entry and exit easy even in tight spaces.<br /><br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2018 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD</strong></div><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li> <li>7-Passenger Seating</li></ul><div> </div><div><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong></div><ul> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Sliding Doors</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><div> </div><div><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong></div><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Pre-Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Steering Assist</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Traction Control</li></ul><div> </div><div><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong></div><ul> <li>7-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Blu-Ray Player</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>AUX Input</li> <li>10-Speaker</li></ul><div> </div><div><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong></div><ul> <li>3.5L V6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2018 Toyota Sienna

77,750 KM

Details Description

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED AWD WITH DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED AWD WITH DVD

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11707387
  2. 11707387
  3. 11707387
  4. 11707387
  5. 11707387
  6. 11707387
  7. 11707387
  8. 11707387
  9. 11707387
  10. 11707387
  11. 11707387
  12. 11707387
  13. 11707387
  14. 11707387
  15. 11707387
  16. 11707387
  17. 11707387
  18. 11707387
  19. 11707387
  20. 11707387
  21. 11707387
  22. 11707387
  23. 11707387
  24. 11707387
  25. 11707387
  26. 11707387
  27. 11707387
  28. 11707387
  29. 11707387
  30. 11707387
  31. 11707387
  32. 11707387
  33. 11707387
  34. 11707387
  35. 11707387
Contact Seller

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,750KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC2JS209297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Toyota Sienna Limited is more than just a minivan; it's a statement of luxury, versatility, and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance your family's driving experience. Whether you're navigating daily commutes, embarking on cross-country adventures, or simply running errands, the Sienna Limited is engineered to offer unmatched comfort and convenience. The Sienna Limited is equipped with three rows of seating, providing ample space for up to eight passengers. The versatile seating configuration includes reclining second-row captain's chairs and a removable third-row bench, allowing you to customize the interior to accommodate passengers or cargo as needed. The power sliding doors and a power liftgate add to the convenience, making entry and exit easy even in tight spaces.


FEATURES OF THE 2018 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior
  • 7-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Pre-Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Steering Assist
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Traction Control
TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Blu-Ray Player
  • SiriusXM
  • Navigation
  • Bluetooth
  • USB Ports
  • AUX Input
  • 10-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2019 Subaru Forester Convenience AWD - VERSATILITY & COMFORT!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Subaru Forester Convenience AWD - VERSATILITY & COMFORT!! 85,500 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country 70,750 KM $81,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 KOMFORT-QUATTRO AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Audi Q3 KOMFORT-QUATTRO AWD 19,750 KM $41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna