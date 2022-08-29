Menu
2018 Toyota Sienna

93,497 KM

Details Description Features

$44,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

XLE LIMITED AWD

2018 Toyota Sienna

XLE LIMITED AWD

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

93,497KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9236554
  • Stock #: F4TJA4
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC2JS208523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4TJA4
  • Mileage 93,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
75 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
3.003 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/55R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat (fore/aft, power lumbar support, recline, vertical, foldable armrest) and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat (fore/aft, recline, foldable armrest)
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Air Conditioning
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Diversity antenna
Bluetooth Capability
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Sports
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Slacker
Yelp
stocks
weather
Siri Eyes-Free
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
stolen vehicle locator
shark fin type antenna
map updates - 3 years (maximum of 3 updates)
saved destinations
fuel and NPR One (no subscription required)
Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification
emergency assistance button (SOS) and enhanced roadside assistance (3 year subscription)
Entune Destination Assist (6 month subscription)
Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio AM/FM/MP3/WMA -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and display of artist
embedded navigation system
IP traffic and weather
SMS-to-speech
email-to-speech

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

