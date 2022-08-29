2018 Toyota Sienna

- Listing ID: 9236554
- Stock #: F4TJA4
- VIN: 5TDDZ3DC2JS208523
-
Exterior Colour
Blizzard Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Brown
-
Body Style
Minivan / Van
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
F4TJA4
-
Mileage
93,497 KM
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Front license plate bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/55R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat (fore/aft, power lumbar support, recline, vertical, foldable armrest) and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat (fore/aft, recline, foldable armrest)
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
map updates - 3 years (maximum of 3 updates)
fuel and NPR One (no subscription required)
Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification
emergency assistance button (SOS) and enhanced roadside assistance (3 year subscription)
Entune Destination Assist (6 month subscription)
Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio AM/FM/MP3/WMA -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and display of artist
embedded navigation system
