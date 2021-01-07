Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

45,674 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
SR5 TRD SPORT UPGRADE

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

45,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6514680
  • Stock #: F3U3RM
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5JX032884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,674 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Distance Pacing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

