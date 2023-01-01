Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2018 Toyota Tundra

145,508 KM

Details Description Features

$41,164

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 2 Sets of Tires | Tonneau Cover

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 2 Sets of Tires | Tonneau Cover

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$41,164

+ taxes & licensing

145,508KM
Used
VIN 5TFDY5F18JX710473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5BJXP
  • Mileage 145,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs)
143.8 L Fuel Tank
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
562.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Bluetooth Capability
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 9 speakers, antenna pole and 7" display screen
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Lock up torque converter
USB Audio input
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
audio auxiliary input jack
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: voice recognition
antenna pole and 7" display screen
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat
driver power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$41,164

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Toyota Tundra