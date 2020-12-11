Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tundra

78,000 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

4WD TRD CrewMax - Nav, Htd Lthr, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

4WD TRD CrewMax - Nav, Htd Lthr, Sunroof

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 6329445
  2. 6329445
  3. 6329445
  4. 6329445
  5. 6329445
  6. 6329445
  7. 6329445
  8. 6329445
  9. 6329445
  10. 6329445
  11. 6329445
  12. 6329445
  13. 6329445
  14. 6329445
  15. 6329445
  16. 6329445
  17. 6329445
  18. 6329445
  19. 6329445
  20. 6329445
  21. 6329445
  22. 6329445
  23. 6329445
  24. 6329445
  25. 6329445
  26. 6329445
  27. 6329445
  28. 6329445
  29. 6329445
  30. 6329445
  31. 6329445
  32. 6329445
  33. 6329445
  34. 6329445
  35. 6329445
  36. 6329445
  37. 6329445
  38. 6329445
  39. 6329445
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6329445
  • Stock #: GT5101
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F13JX759743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2015 Fiat 500 L Loun...
 57,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Color...
 132,000 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2016 Keystone Carbon...
 0 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory