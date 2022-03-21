Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

80,374 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

80,374KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710919
  • Stock #: 22106A
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F14JX718957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Cement Grey Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22106A
  • Mileage 80,374 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

