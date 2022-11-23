Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

42,526 KM

Details

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

SR5 Plus | TRD Sport Package | Heated Seats

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

42,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9368959
  Stock #: 223222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,526 KM

Vehicle Description

With the ability to tow up to 9,000lbs and the functionality of a 6.5 foot bed, this locally owned & serviced 2018 Toyota Tundra Double Cab 4x4 with the SR5 Plus Package is dressed to impress in beautiful Barcelona Red Metallic! Plus you get the eye catching TRD Sport Package w/body colored bumpers and hood scoop, heated seats, back-up camera and 20 inch rims. As an added bonus, this rare find includes a tonneau cover, black side steps and we've just installed brand new Goodyear Duratrac off road tires!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
barcelona red metallic
Requires Subscription
BLACK FABRIC SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

