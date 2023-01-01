2018 Toyota Tundra

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs)
143.8 L Fuel Tank
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
535.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support, driver power variable cushion length, driver seat memory and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
440w Regular Amplifier
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: voice recognition, JBL audio, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 12 speakers, antenna pole and 7" display screen
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Tundra Platinum Grade
