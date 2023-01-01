2018 Toyota Tundra

$35,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 186,049 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Solid Axle rear suspension Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 4.30 Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs) 143.8 L Fuel Tank Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h... 535.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Machined Accents Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: 275/55R20 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Wheels: 20" Premium Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Leather Door Trim Insert Entune Selective Service Internet Access Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support, driver power variable cushion length, driver seat memory and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions 440w Regular Amplifier Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: voice recognition, JBL audio, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 12 speakers, antenna pole and 7" display screen HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control Tundra Platinum Grade

