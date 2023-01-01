Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

186,049 KM

Details Description Features

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

186,049KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9447925
  Stock #: F4W7MH
  VIN: 5TFAY5F10JX687080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs)
143.8 L Fuel Tank
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
535.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: 275/55R20 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Wheels: 20" Premium Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Entune Selective Service Internet Access
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support, driver power variable cushion length, driver seat memory and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
440w Regular Amplifier
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: voice recognition, JBL audio, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 12 speakers, antenna pole and 7" display screen
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Tundra Platinum Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

