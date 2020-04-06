2018 Used RC 6' x 12' x 72" V-Nose Cargo

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
+ taxes & licensing
GVWR: 2 990 LBS, PAYLOAD: 1 465 LBS, REAR RAMP DOOR, This lightly Used 2018 RC Trailers RWT 6 x 12 x 72" V-Nose Cargo Trailer! The perfect trailer for hauling garden equipment to the cottage or for extra storage! This cargo features an interior height of 6ft, a 1 000 lb mid-span capacity rear ramp door for easy loading, a single 3 000 lb spring axle, interior lighting and Nitrogen filled radial tires! Pulls easy behind half-ton trucks, mid-sized SUVs or Caravans and affordable to insure! Have questions? Give one of our qualified reps a call and we will help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE- With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options. Standard Features: - GVWR: 2 990 lbs - Dry Weight: 1 525 lbs - Payload: 1 465 lbs - Single 3 000 lb Spring Axle - 1 000 lb mid-span capacity rear ramp door - 205/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Aluminum Mag Wheels - 2" Coupler & 4-way plug - 72" (6ft) interior height - 18" V-Nose - 24" On-Center Roof - 16" On-Center Floor & Walls - 3/4" Engineered Wood Floor - 3/8" Plywood Walls - 4 D-rings - LED Lights - 12v. Interior Dome Light & Switch - LED Surface mounted clearance lights - 0.030 Exterior Metal - Galvanized Steel Roof - Flow-thru Sidewall Vents - 32" Side access Door with Barlock & RV latch - Spare tires, locks & accessories sold separately $4,200 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Financing or Leasing Options Available. TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer: PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
