2018 Volkswagen Atlas

48,712 KM

Details Description Features

$40,104

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

EXECLINE

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6552232
48,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6552232
  • Stock #: F3RBRG
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CAXJC539008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,712 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 4Motion 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 276hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD Tourmaline Blue Metallic

Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel, Ventilated front seats.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

