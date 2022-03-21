2018 Volkswagen Atlas

$41,982 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 1 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8811617

8811617 Stock #: F4KC51

F4KC51 VIN: 1V2MR2CA0JC553348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fortana Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 74,165 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 70.4 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs) 1213# Maximum Payload 3.60 Axle Ratio Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6 Cylinder Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic 4MOTION -inc: sport mode Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Tires: P245/60 R18 H AS Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

