Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

74,165 KM

Details Description Features

$41,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline New Rear Tires! Hitch! 4Motion!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline New Rear Tires! Hitch! 4Motion!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 8811617
  2. 8811617
  3. 8811617
  4. 8811617
  5. 8811617
  6. 8811617
  7. 8811617
  8. 8811617
  9. 8811617
  10. 8811617
  11. 8811617
  12. 8811617
  13. 8811617
  14. 8811617
  15. 8811617
  16. 8811617
  17. 8811617
  18. 8811617
  19. 8811617
  20. 8811617
  21. 8811617
  22. 8811617
  23. 8811617
  24. 8811617
  25. 8811617
Contact Seller

$41,982

+ taxes & licensing

74,165KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8811617
  • Stock #: F4KC51
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA0JC553348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fortana Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Adaptive Cruise Control!
- Heated AND Cooled Seats
- Heated Steering
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Leather
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Backup Camera
- Heated Second Row Seats
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Traffic Alert
- Park Distance Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Push Button Start
- Memory Seats
- Factory Remote Start
- 7 Passenger
- 20 Inch Black Alloy Wheel Package
- Multizone Climate Control
- LED Headlights
- Side Sunshades
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70.4 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
1213# Maximum Payload
3.60 Axle Ratio
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6 Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic 4MOTION -inc: sport mode
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/60 R18 H AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2017 Jeep Cherokee 7...
 35,532 KM
$32,982 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 26,786 KM
$31,982 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 105,568 KM
$19,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory