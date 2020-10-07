+ taxes & licensing
*** CLASSIC APPEARANCE PACKAGE! *** ZIPPY 2.0L TURBO CABRIOLET! *** APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! *** ONLY 25,000 KMS!! *** This Tornado Red Beetle is sure to turn some heads! Tan Convertible Top and matching interior appointments.. Dare I say.. Wicked! This little Beauty is the epitome of Classic Style! Old school Vibe with all the modern features like APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!......an In-Dash TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......400 Watt FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO w/ Subwoofer! Sounds like you are at the Concert!......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......REAR VIEW CAMERA......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Dual Climate Control......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Flat Bottom LEATHER Wrapped SPORT Steering Wheel......POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP......LED Headlights......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......Enough room for the clubs in the boot!......2 Plus 2 Seating......Peppy and Fuel Efficient 2.0 TURBO Engine!......6-Speed automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......and 17-Inch Color Matched Vintage Style Alloys!
Interested in something even more vintage? Check out our 1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Karmann Edition with only 141,000 original kilometers: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/used-suv-car-van-winnipeg-manitoba/1979-volkswagen-super-beetle-cabriolet-karmann-edition-limited-production/scv4470/
This used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY VW WARRANTY and custom fit Mats. YES ONLY 26,000 KMS!!!! Priced to sell at $25,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
