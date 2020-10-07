Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

26,000 KM

Details Description

$25,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

Convertible 2.0T Classic w/ Htd Seats & Fender Sound!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

Convertible 2.0T Classic w/ Htd Seats & Fender Sound!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 6044922
  2. 6044922
  3. 6044922
  4. 6044922
  5. 6044922
  6. 6044922
  7. 6044922
  8. 6044922
  9. 6044922
  10. 6044922
  11. 6044922
  12. 6044922
  13. 6044922
  14. 6044922
  15. 6044922
  16. 6044922
  17. 6044922
  18. 6044922
  19. 6044922
  20. 6044922
  21. 6044922
  22. 6044922
  23. 6044922
  24. 6044922
  25. 6044922
  26. 6044922
  27. 6044922
  28. 6044922
  29. 6044922
  30. 6044922
  31. 6044922
  32. 6044922
  33. 6044922
  34. 6044922
  35. 6044922
  36. 6044922
  37. 6044922
  38. 6044922
  39. 6044922
  40. 6044922
  41. 6044922
  42. 6044922
  43. 6044922
  44. 6044922
  45. 6044922
  46. 6044922
  47. 6044922
  48. 6044922
  49. 6044922
  50. 6044922
Contact Seller

$25,600

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6044922
  • Stock #: SCV4938
  • VIN: 3VW5DAAT3JM504255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV4938
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CLASSIC APPEARANCE PACKAGE! *** ZIPPY 2.0L TURBO CABRIOLET! *** APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! *** ONLY 25,000 KMS!! *** This Tornado Red Beetle is sure to turn some heads! Tan Convertible Top and matching interior appointments.. Dare I say.. Wicked! This little Beauty is the epitome of Classic Style! Old school Vibe with all the modern features like APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!......an In-Dash TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......400 Watt FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO w/ Subwoofer! Sounds like you are at the Concert!......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......REAR VIEW CAMERA......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Dual Climate Control......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Flat Bottom LEATHER Wrapped SPORT Steering Wheel......POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP......LED Headlights......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......Enough room for the clubs in the boot!......2 Plus 2 Seating......Peppy and Fuel Efficient 2.0 TURBO Engine!......6-Speed automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......and 17-Inch Color Matched Vintage Style Alloys!

Interested in something even more vintage? Check out our 1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Karmann Edition with only 141,000 original kilometers: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/used-suv-car-van-winnipeg-manitoba/1979-volkswagen-super-beetle-cabriolet-karmann-edition-limited-production/scv4470/

This used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY VW WARRANTY and custom fit Mats. YES ONLY 26,000 KMS!!!! Priced to sell at $25,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Nissan Murano S...
 47,000 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 5.0L...
 76,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Larami...
 140,000 KM
$32,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory