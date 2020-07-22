Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

39,495 KM

$18,427

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline+ *Heated Seats Back Up Camera

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline+ *Heated Seats Back Up Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

39,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5651268
  • Stock #: F3AZ64
  • VIN: 3VWG17AU2JM272308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful and spacious Night Blue Metallic 2018 VW Golf Trendline+ hatchback featuring rear view camera, heated seats and more!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

