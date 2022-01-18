$23,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
- Listing ID: 8147437
- Stock #: 274820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,247 KM
Vehicle Description
* Clean Carfax. * Local One Owner. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Keyless Entry. * Backup Camera. * Heated Front Seats. * Cloth Seats. * Climate Control. * Cruise Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM Radio * USB Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Automatic Headlights. * LED Daytime Running Lights. * LED Tail Lights. * Rain Sensing Wipers. * Alarm System
Vehicle Features
