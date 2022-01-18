Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

30,247 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

30,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8147437
  • Stock #: 274820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,247 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax. * Local One Owner. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Keyless Entry. * Backup Camera. * Heated Front Seats. * Cloth Seats. * Climate Control. * Cruise Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM Radio * USB Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Automatic Headlights. * LED Daytime Running Lights. * LED Tail Lights. * Rain Sensing Wipers. * Alarm System

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
PURE WHITE
TITAN BLACK ZOOM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 28,000 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 193,820 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 25,854 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory