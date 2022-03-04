2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sale $33,341 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 4 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8487506

8487506 Stock #: F4GV11

F4GV11 VIN: 3VW447AU9JM295451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 31,457 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic Engine: 2.0 TSI 220 HP Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Tires: P225/45R17 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 17" Brooklyn Alloy Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 6-Way Driver Seat Sport Leather Steering Wheel Seats w/Cloth Back Material Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 6-Way Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Heated Top Sport Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable w/power recline and manual lumbar support Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.