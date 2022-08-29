2018 Volkswagen Golf

$29,586 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 3 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9236371

F4U9X3 VIN: 3VWR17AU3JM761308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,323 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 55 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP w/Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels: 18" Durban Alloy Tires: 225/40R18 AS Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat w/power-adjustable lumbar support, 8-way adjustable front passenger seat w/power recline, manual lumbar support and centre armrest w/storage tray Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers -inc: subwoofer Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

