2018 Volkswagen Golf

34,135 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R | CLEAN CARFAX | WINTER / SUMMER TIRES | HEATED SEATS |

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R | CLEAN CARFAX | WINTER / SUMMER TIRES | HEATED SEATS |

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9243784
  Stock #: 223231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,135 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax * Winter & Summer Tires * All Wheel Drive * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE (Park Distance Control w/ Front & Rear Sensors, Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking & Pedestrian Monitoring, Light Assist w/ High Beam Control) * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Digital Instrument Cluster * Brake Hold Assist & Hill Hold Control * Leather Seats * Power Driver Seat * Heated Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Fender Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signals * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ Heated Washer Nozzles * LED Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Tail Lights * Black Brake Calipers w/ 'R' Logo * Illuminated Door Sill Plates * Brushed Stainless Steel Foot Pedals * Winter & Summer Mats * Trunk Mat

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
LAPIZ BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
TITAN BLACK VIENNA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert Adaptive Cruise Control Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking pedestrian monitoring Light Assist high beam control Lane Assist Park Distance Control (PDC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

