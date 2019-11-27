2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!



Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Clock

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Cargo Cover

Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Heated windshield washer jets

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Push-Button Start

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Steel body panels

Radio: AM/FM

Safety brake pedal system

Parking sensors: rear

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Center differential: mechanical

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Total speakers: 8

Armrests: rear folding

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Moonroof / Sunroof: tilt/slide

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

In-Dash CD: single disc

Grille color: chrome

Parking sensors: front

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Subwoofer: 1

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Cruise control: adaptive

Memorized settings: driver seat

Floor material: carpet

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Taillights: LED

Side mirror adjustments: power folding

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Passenger seat manual adjustments: height

Storage: front seatback

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Roof rails color: silver

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Moonroof / Sunroof: power panoramic

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Navigation system: touch screen display

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Rear headrests: 3

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Blind spot safety: sensor/alert

Impact sensor: door unlock

Power windows: safety reverse

Rear seat folding: flat

Power door locks: auto-locking

Front brake width: 1.2

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Floor material: cargo area carpet

Rear wiper: with washer

Rear brake diameter: 11.8

4WD type: on demand

Headlights: LED

Autonomous braking

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist

Rear wiper: variable intermittent

Reading lights: rear

Impact sensor: fuel cut-off

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Rear seat: sliding

Cross traffic alert: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Navigation system: voice operated

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Pre-collision warning system: audible warning

Camera system: surround view

Lane deviation sensors

Rear brake width: 0.5

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4

Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration

Headlights: cornering

Window defogger: rear

Rocker panel color: chrome accents

Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate

Fuel economy display: range

Front brake diameter: 13.4

Rocker panel color: black

Axle ratio: 3.33

Front fog lights: cornering

Assist handle: rear

Steering ratio: 13.9

Premium brand: Fender

Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6

Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Pre-collision warning system: visual warning

Customizable instrument cluster

Headlights: auto high beam dimmer

Memorized settings: side mirrors

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Driver seat power adjustments: 10

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Radio: HD radio

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Crumple zones: rear

Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.

Seatbelt pretensioners: rear

Rear door type: sensor-activated

Moonroof / Sunroof: power sunshade

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Watts: 480

