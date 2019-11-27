Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4WD - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Lthr!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4WD - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Lthr!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$34,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388352
  • Stock #: SCV3665
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM094698
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Steel body panels
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: tilt/slide
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Cruise control: adaptive
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Side mirror adjustments: power folding
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Roof rails color: silver
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: power panoramic
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Navigation system: touch screen display
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Front brake width: 1.2
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Floor material: cargo area carpet
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.8
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Headlights: LED
  • Autonomous braking
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
  • Rear wiper: variable intermittent
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Rear seat: sliding
  • Cross traffic alert: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Navigation system: voice operated
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Camera system: surround view
  • Lane deviation sensors
  • Rear brake width: 0.5
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
  • Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
  • Headlights: cornering
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rocker panel color: chrome accents
  • Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Front brake diameter: 13.4
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Axle ratio: 3.33
  • Front fog lights: cornering
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Steering ratio: 13.9
  • Premium brand: Fender
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6
  • Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • Headlights: auto high beam dimmer
  • Memorized settings: side mirrors
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Radio: HD radio
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: rear
  • Rear door type: sensor-activated
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: power sunshade
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night
  • Watts: 480

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

