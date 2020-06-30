Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

17,196 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

  Listing ID: 5325071
  Stock #: 255400
  VIN: 3VV4B7AX5JM026366

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour X1X1-Dark Moss Gre
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 17,196 Miles! KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Volkswagen Tiguan has a durable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*Get Your Money's Worth for this Volkswagen Tiguan with These Options *Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 18" Nizza Alloy, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, USB Audio Input (x3), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/55R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to make this car yours today!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

