2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
Only 17,196 Miles! KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Volkswagen Tiguan has a durable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*Get Your Money's Worth for this Volkswagen Tiguan with These Options *Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 18" Nizza Alloy, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, USB Audio Input (x3), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/55R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to make this car yours today!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!
