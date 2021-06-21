Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

36,575 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7364507
  Stock #: 211191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,575 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax * Local Manitoba Vehicle * All Wheel Drive * CONVENIENCE PACKAGE (Alarm System, 8.0-inch Touchscreen Radio, CD Player, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats and Washer Nozzles, Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Input) * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Keyless Entry * Backup Camera * Cloth Seats * Climate Control * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Auxiliary Input * Heated Mirrors * LEAD Tail Lights * Black Roof Rails * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
DEEP BLACK PEARL
Smart Device Integration
TITAN BLACK RHOMBUS CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Heated Front Seats Privacy Glass Cargo Cover Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel 3-spoke gear shift knob Alarm System Heater Washer Nozzles Radio: Composition Media w/8.0" Touchscreen proximity sensor CD pl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

