2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 5 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7364507

7364507 Stock #: 211191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 36,575 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection DEEP BLACK PEARL Smart Device Integration TITAN BLACK RHOMBUS CLOTH SEATING SURFACES CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Heated Front Seats Privacy Glass Cargo Cover Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel 3-spoke gear shift knob Alarm System Heater Washer Nozzles Radio: Composition Media w/8.0" Touchscreen proximity sensor CD pl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.