2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

35,230 KM

Highline R-Line, ONE OWNER, 360 VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Highline R-Line, ONE OWNER, 360 VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

35,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7364510
  • Stock #: 211051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,230 KM

Vehicle Description

* One Owner * All Wheel Drive * DRIVER ASSISTANT PACKAGE ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Area 360 View, Lane Assist, Light Assist, Remote Start) * R-LINE PACKAGE (19-inch Alloy Wheels, Black Headliner, R-Line Aluminum Door Sills, R-Line Exterior Badging, R-Line Exterior Design, Stainless Steel Pedals, R-Line Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel) * Push to Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Backup Camera * Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking * Blind Spot Monitor * Front and Rear Parking Sensors * Heated Front Seats * Leather Seats * Power Driver Seat * Memory Driver Seat * Dual Zone Climate Control * Premium Fender Audio Sound System * Touchscreen Radio * Bluetooth * CD Player * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Heated Mirrors * Power Folding Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Silver Roof Rails * Digital Instrument Cluster * Front Fog Lights * Winter Mats * Summer Mats * Trunk Mat * Cargo Privacy Cover

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
TITAN BLACK VIENNA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control Light Assist automatic high beam control Area View 360 Remote Engine Start Lane Assist rear cross traffic alert
R-LINE PACKAGE -inc: Black Headliner Wheels: 8.5J x 19" Trenton Alloy R-Line Exterior Design Package bumpers and front grille R-Line Exterior Badging Steering Wheel w/R-Line Badge R-Line Aluminum Door Sills Tires: 255/45R19 All-Season Stainles...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

