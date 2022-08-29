Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

65,300 KM

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Highline 3 row/7 Seater NAVI Leathr Sunroof LOADED

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

65,300KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Habanero Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,300 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLINE! 7 Seater/3row! Navigation, Heated leather & Steering wheel, Blind Spot, Lane Assist, Rear Cam, Power liftgate, Apple/Android Auto, Fender Audio, Push Start. LOADED! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Tonneau Cover
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Antenna
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

