Pearl white 1 owner non smoker Loaded with all options inc Power sunroof Navigation Blind spot detection Collision warning Power heated leather seats front and back Heated steering wheels Aluminum rims Bostock 5 spoke (sharp) Remote starter And so much more Includes set of winter tires on rims !!!! Brand new safety Very rare find and condition is like NEW!! $19988. Financing and warranty available Price reduced to $18,988. Lowest price in Canada!!

2018 Volvo S60

137,085 KM

Details Description

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
12200716

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

Used
137,085KM
VIN YV140MTL2J2463157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Pearl white



1 owner non smoker



Loaded with all options inc

Power sunroof

Navigation

Blind spot detection

Collision warning

Power heated leather seats front and back

Heated steering wheels

Aluminum rims Bostock 5 spoke (sharp)

Remote starter



And so much more



Includes set of winter tires on rims !!!!



Brand new safety



Very rare find and condition is like NEW!!



$19988. Financing and warranty available



Price reduced to $18,988. Lowest price in Canada!!

