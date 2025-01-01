$18,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo S60
T5 Dynamic
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Pearl white
1 owner non smoker
Loaded with all options inc
Power sunroof
Navigation
Blind spot detection
Collision warning
Power heated leather seats front and back
Heated steering wheels
Aluminum rims Bostock 5 spoke (sharp)
Remote starter
And so much more
Includes set of winter tires on rims !!!!
Brand new safety
Very rare find and condition is like NEW!!
$19988. Financing and warranty available
Price reduced to $18,988. Lowest price in Canada!!
Carland
