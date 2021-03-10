Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo S60

39,640 KM

Details Description Features

$32,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,989

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo S60

2018 Volvo S60

T6 Dynamic Local Lease Return!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo S60

T6 Dynamic Local Lease Return!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 6719177
  2. 6719177
  3. 6719177
  4. 6719177
  5. 6719177
  6. 6719177
  7. 6719177
  8. 6719177
  9. 6719177
  10. 6719177
  11. 6719177
  12. 6719177
  13. 6719177
  14. 6719177
  15. 6719177
  16. 6719177
  17. 6719177
  18. 6719177
  19. 6719177
  20. 6719177
  21. 6719177
  22. 6719177
  23. 6719177
  24. 6719177
  25. 6719177
Contact Seller

$32,989

+ taxes & licensing

39,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6719177
  • Stock #: F3VFXU
  • VIN: YV149MTL9J2450234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VFXU
  • Mileage 39,640 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive!
Climate Package
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Heated Windshield
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats

Convenience Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener

Technology Package
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist
- Distance Alert (DA)

Vehicle Features

Security System
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Volvo

2013 Nissan Murano L...
 38,496 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo V60 T5 Lo...
 26,387 KM
$28,987 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SV...
 144,254 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory