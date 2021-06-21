2018 Volvo S60

$29,993 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 6 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7492623

7492623 Stock #: F45H7N

F45H7N VIN: YV140MTL0J2452089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic

Interior Colour Off-Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 49,691 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Convenience Floor mats Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.