Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo S60

49,691 KM

Details Description Features

$29,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,993

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo S60

2018 Volvo S60

T5 Dynamic Local Lease Return

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo S60

T5 Dynamic Local Lease Return

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$29,993

+ taxes & licensing

49,691KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492623
  • Stock #: F45H7N
  • VIN: YV140MTL0J2452089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Off-Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice little local car here for you to enjoy for years to come.
Convenience Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 100,000 KM
$32,799 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 11,463 KM
$56,554 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 40,259 KM
$43,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory