2018 Volvo S90

32,045 KM

$42,799

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Inscription

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$42,799

+ taxes & licensing

32,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7220741
  • Stock #: F42J7V
  • VIN: LVY992ML2JP007174

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return! Come see Volvo's flagship sedan!
Convenience Package
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Park Assist Pilot
- 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area
- Digital Compass

Vision Package
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors

Climate with HUD
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Graphical Heads-Up Display

20" 8-Spoke Silver Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
Apple CarPlay
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

