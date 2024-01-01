Menu
Ultra well equipped V60 Wagon! Dynamic - Glass Sunroof - Leather Seating - Connected Navigation - Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Change Merge Aid - Front and Rear Assist - Polestar

2018 Volvo V60

105,380 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo V60

T5 Dynamic Low KM | Minty

2018 Volvo V60

T5 Dynamic Low KM | Minty

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,380KM
VIN YV140MSL4J2391122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Off-Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5RYK4
  • Mileage 105,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra well equipped V60 Wagon!
Dynamic
- Glass Sunroof
- Leather Seating
- Connected Navigation
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Change Merge Aid
- Front and Rear Assist
- Polestar
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.20 Axle Ratio
67.4 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged Drive-E

Exterior

Fog Lights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Passenger Illumination
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
City Safety and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS w/Lane Change Merge Aid Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Auto Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic Low KM | Minty
2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic Low KM | Minty 105,380 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo V60